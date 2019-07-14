Wildcat Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Boosted Holding by $4.00 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS SENATE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY TO SEEK TESTIMONY FROM CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX, WHISTLEBLOWER CHRIS WYLIE AND PROFESSOR ALEKSANDR KOGAN; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 20/03/2018 – CTV.ca (CA): Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 11/04/2018 – Live updates from Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress The Facebook CEO will speak during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook opening up ways for video creators to make money through subscriptions and branded content; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 09/03/2018 – Facebook To Exclusively Broadcast 25 MLB Games — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.50M shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 16,291 shares. Glenview Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 5.14% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pggm Invests invested in 311,495 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 372,871 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Parkside Bank And Tru accumulated 171 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 23,212 shares. Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 2.1% or 770,837 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company owns 2,190 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 0.17% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Trustmark Bank Tru Department reported 1,435 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.68% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 12,556 shares. Mackenzie owns 76,322 shares. Quantum Capital Management invested in 0.18% or 2,882 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Co reported 325 shares stake.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 102,915 shares to 107,067 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We Will Continue To Hold McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: Long-Term Technicals Remain Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potential Purdue bankruptcy weighs on drug wholesalers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Virtual Reality Training Is Going Mainstream – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.