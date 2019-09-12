Wildcat Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Shares Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Raised Position by $1.96 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $188.78. About 3.36 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 16/04/2018 – Praveen Chakravarty: The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power â€” and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s floundering response to scandal is part of the problem; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN 2014, GOT FACEBOOK DATA AND DERIVATIVES FROM CO NAMED GSR THAT WAS ENGAGED TO LEGALLY SUPPLY DATA FOR RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B; 12/03/2018 – Big tech must be regulated, says inventor of world wide web

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 441,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69M, up from 401,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 807,647 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

