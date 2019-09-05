Wildcat Capital Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $3.71 Million; Archford Capital Strategies Raised Cummins Com (CMI) Holding by $340,690

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.97. About 974,599 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is ‘An Idealistic and Optimistic Company’ That ‘Didn’t Focus Enough on Preventing Abuse’; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 18/03/2018 – The reported move would follow similar bans from tech giants Google and Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s information commissioner says Facebook co-operating with inquiry; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 5% after a bad weekend of news; 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook publishing 2015 data-scraping document – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.