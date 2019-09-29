Wildcat Capital Management Has Lowered Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $7.25 Million; Market Value Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Maintains Position in Wipro LTD (WIT)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $18.3 during the last trading session, reaching $576.28. About 214,611 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 302,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.24 million, up from 7.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 1.52 million shares traded or 18.30% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CONSEQUENT TO THE SALE, CO HOLDS 11 PCT STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 259,455 shares to 48,510 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85M shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdings has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 400 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.07% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 251,255 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited has 0.1% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,136 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Tompkins Fin reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp reported 6,968 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Bares Capital Inc has 8.12% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cls Invs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,380 shares. Df Dent And Com accumulated 2.47% or 244,527 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 13,267 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Captrust owns 592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Brown Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.03% or 2,637 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 400 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 64.32 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 950 shares to 5,611 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 132,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

