Wildcat Capital Management Has Decreased Costar Group (CSGP) Stake by $1.14 Million as Shares Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Has Increased Stake

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $616.75. About 140,777 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 14,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 264,948 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 250,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 6.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru & Inv invested in 1.03% or 33,654 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Com Delaware holds 0.08% or 19,629 shares. At Bank & Trust reported 0.18% stake. 160,354 were accumulated by Guardian Co. Horan Capital Limited Com holds 64,923 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,215 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 568 shares. Hallmark Cap invested in 353,513 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 407,071 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Co accumulated 189,148 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Tradition Mngmt reported 33,932 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 170,987 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Cadinha And Comm Llc has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co holds 3.55M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL) by 39,071 shares to 64,672 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 13,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,620 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.83 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.