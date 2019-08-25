Wildcat Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) as Market Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Holder Markston International Trimmed Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $607.08. About 215,254 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 2,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 30,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, down from 32,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Management, New York-based fund reported 14 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,754 shares. Boltwood stated it has 0.6% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Peddock Ltd Co invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,382 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 3.47M shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.15% or 17,657 shares. Hills Savings Bank Tru Company owns 10,492 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 1St Source Commercial Bank accumulated 43,532 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Blair William Communications Il has 0.34% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 353,387 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc holds 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,789 shares. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.95% or 99,435 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ackman’s Pershing Square makes new investment in Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP Stock: A ‘Legacy Asset’ To Own For The Next 100 Years – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,752 shares to 353,729 shares, valued at $41.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoStar Group rallies 11.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.