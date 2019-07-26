Wildcat Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose; Aew Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) by $9.71 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89M shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg apologises amid EU grilling; 20/03/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL from Facebook’s data leak damage control session, @attackerman reports; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 20/03/2018 – Alex Stamos, Facebook Data Security Chief, To Leave Amid Outcry; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 186,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 716,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.59 million, down from 903,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 832,463 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.67M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Another trade for 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyrusOne: This Fast Growing Data Center REIT Rarely Trades At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Copart Announces the Addition of Diane M. Morefield and Stephen Fisher to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Buy (and Skip) in July – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 42,263 shares. Consolidated Investment Gru Ltd reported 25,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 29,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 18,415 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 307,800 shares. Marlowe Lp has invested 2.81% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Winfield Associates Incorporated stated it has 31,498 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 23,272 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 167,964 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance Serv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 334 shares. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated holds 0.9% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 58,569 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 21,200 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 742,500 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $100.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 146,570 were accumulated by Gmt Corp. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Lc has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mariner Limited Liability Com has 176,504 shares. 10 accumulated 0.07% or 1,938 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,261 shares. Night Owl Cap Ltd Company has 4.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 73,996 shares. Mngmt Associates New York holds 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,500 shares. Raymond James holds 0.38% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Hartline Investment Corp reported 0.14% stake. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd reported 1.23M shares stake. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,374 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Ridge Inv reported 1,269 shares.