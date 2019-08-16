Wildcat Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Costar Group (CSGP) by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Nadler Financial Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $423,549

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $206.34. About 21.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $617.9. About 97,846 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.97M shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability New York has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duncker Streett & Company holds 2.24% or 51,225 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 1.12 million shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Company has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diamond Hill stated it has 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset One Limited accumulated 2.62% or 2.55 million shares. Orca Mngmt Ltd owns 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,433 shares. Moreover, Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,419 shares. Moreover, Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,906 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.97% or 69,795 shares. Burney Co has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Lvw Advisors Limited has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btr Mngmt Inc holds 98,778 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0.09% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 668 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 29 shares. Citadel Advsrs reported 179,971 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% stake. Granahan Management Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,005 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 759 shares. Regions Fin holds 190 shares. Svcs accumulated 8 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 4,709 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Columbus Circle Investors owns 87,744 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Management Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 176 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 11,767 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.15% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 80,365 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.96 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.