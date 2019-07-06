Wildcat Capital Management Cut Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $1.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position Maintained by Secor Capital Advisors Lp

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 215.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 22,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 613,933 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $564.18. About 179,722 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $566,273 activity. Another trade for 6,741 shares valued at $426,166 was made by Colosi Scott Matthew on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 47,667 shares. 130,850 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Martingale Asset LP invested in 0.1% or 144,824 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated invested in 588,184 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com owns 61,380 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House stated it has 48,140 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Com owns 450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 11,961 shares. New York-based M&T Financial Bank has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 17,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 151,496 shares to 24,547 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22 million for 81.53 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

