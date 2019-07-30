Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL); Zuckerman Investment Group Has Boosted Stericycle (SRCL) Holding

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 873,260 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,892 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, up from 106,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bernzott Advsr holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 406,760 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 7,599 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 162 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 29,300 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability reported 31,357 shares stake. Asset One Communication accumulated 17,820 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 6,852 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Ct holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 3.10 million shares. 25,890 were reported by Castleark Limited Liability Com. Automobile Association reported 13,135 shares stake. 18,275 were reported by Covington Cap Mgmt. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 3,822 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 38,543 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,335 shares to 25,372 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 35,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,495 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

