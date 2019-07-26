Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $381,441; Trupanion (TRUP) Position Held by Avenir Corp

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 7,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 47,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 9.76 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 106,578 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,339 shares to 606,565 shares, valued at $71.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 10,336 shares to 228,308 shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 45,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,178 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.