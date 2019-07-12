Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Cut by $3.75 Million as Stock Rose; Tpg-Axon Management LP Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Upped as Stock Price Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54 million, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.5. About 1.37 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 9.57M shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $762.59 million for 17.61 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of stock.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 15,136 shares to 120,601 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.