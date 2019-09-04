Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed Aes (AES) Position as Market Value Declined; Teradata Del (TDC) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Upped Holding by $357,330

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 5.74M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 251.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 8,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 11,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 657,769 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,263 shares to 28,490 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 23,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 11,562 shares. Rare Infra Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 3,197 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Company, Delaware-based fund reported 125,869 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 125,703 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 9,600 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 1.09% or 1.30M shares. Putnam Invs Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.14M shares. Martingale Asset Lp has 0.16% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 9.24 million shares. 112,681 were accumulated by Captrust Advsr. Natixis holds 0.13% or 1.16M shares. Geode Capital Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 55,272 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 194,803 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $244.52 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 172,708 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 255 are owned by Adirondack. Regions owns 543 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 12 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Bartlett And Com Ltd Llc accumulated 700 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) owns 7,987 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.04% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Bbt Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.34% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 6,238 shares. 36 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 215,359 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Florida-based Intrepid Mgmt Inc has invested 2.33% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC).