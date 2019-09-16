Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $784,245; Stock Price Declined; Targa Resources (TRGP) Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Raised Holding by $595,920

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 1.15M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 10,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 33,708 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 43,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 309,584 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 114,766 shares to 247,130 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). M&T Savings Bank owns 39,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Peconic Prtn Limited Com holds 5.25% or 679,900 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Management LP has 0.19% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 107,900 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 181,871 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 77,490 shares. Advisory holds 2.41M shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.1% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 168,213 shares. 21,542 were accumulated by Us Commercial Bank De. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 238,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 6,953 shares. Ls Inv Advisors reported 1,735 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 21,801 shares to 347,971 shares, valued at $93.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.