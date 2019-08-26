Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Increased by $498,420 as Market Value Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Upped Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $2.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 9.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, up from 127,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 16.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 10,900 shares to 92,700 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,422 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Rech & Mngmt reported 8,874 shares stake. Hl Fincl Ser Lc holds 0.02% or 31,654 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited reported 10,888 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 110.95 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.34% or 506,009 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel reported 371,642 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated accumulated 16,028 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,270 shares. Aqr Lc invested in 0.02% or 345,171 shares. 25,300 are held by Logan Capital Mgmt. Security Natl Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 8,300 shares. City Holdings Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bartlett Ltd Com reported 165,472 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 1 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares to 393,482 shares, valued at $73.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 72,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,466 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Front Barnett Assocs Limited Company has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Cap Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 287,000 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life stated it has 218,138 shares or 3.46% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Condor Mngmt owns 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,443 shares. Lockheed Martin Mngmt reported 15,030 shares stake. 652,121 are held by Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustco Commercial Bank N Y holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,478 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 20,863 shares or 0.5% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 143,427 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).