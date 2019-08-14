Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Shares Declined; Sequoia Financial Advisors Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $437,840

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 36,144 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 29,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,769 shares. Cap Sarl owns 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 69,772 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 550 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa invested in 225,020 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 21,129 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Century Inc reported 2.16M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Limited Company accumulated 0% or 22,400 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc owns 0.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,100 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 4,800 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 91,299 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Cap Ww owns 18.01 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 0% or 15,625 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,707 shares to 101,737 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 44,326 shares to 9,285 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 357,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,446 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,445 shares. Cohen owns 3,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 258,849 shares. Sphera Funds has 2.87% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 480,000 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.19% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1.19 million shares. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 842 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Co has 59,580 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 15,899 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,146 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors reported 0.22% stake. Qci Asset New York holds 0% or 309 shares. Value holds 12.53% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Lc holds 1,140 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.