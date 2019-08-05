Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Lifted by $1.16 Million as Market Value Rose; Scharf Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Cdk Global (CDK)

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 513,273 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 62.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 8,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 21,369 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10M shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY)

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like CDK Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CDK) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDK Global Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDK Global Announces Plan to Divest Digital Marketing Business – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

