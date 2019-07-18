Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased By $1.10 Million Its Ryder System (R) Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 105.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 4,610 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 8,989 shares with $1.74M value, up from 4,379 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $100.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $210.26. About 353,261 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Ryder System Inc (R) stake by 14.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 18,077 shares as Ryder System Inc (R)’s stock declined 1.24%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 141,533 shares with $8.77 million value, up from 123,456 last quarter. Ryder System Inc now has $3.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 110,451 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Press Release: Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Estimates Tax Provision to Be $30 Million, or 57c/Share, in 2nd Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.89B; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). 18,411 are held by Wesbanco Natl Bank. Vanguard reported 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 132,524 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 25,742 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 196,883 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.75M shares. Eqis Capital owns 11,172 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). 1,064 were accumulated by Whittier Company. 213,857 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 18,200 shares to 14,740 valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 57,250 shares and now owns 101,228 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot invested in 36,802 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Windward Mgmt Com Ca invested 2.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiemann Inv Advisors Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 89,079 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 11,840 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 568,668 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Washington Trust Financial Bank accumulated 27,962 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.82% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 163,782 shares. L S Advsrs Inc owns 39,216 shares. Northrock Prns Lc owns 1,266 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Company invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dowling & Yahnke Lc stated it has 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 312,718 shares to 140,606 valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEI) stake by 72,727 shares and now owns 23,466 shares. Ishares Tr (USMV) was reduced too.