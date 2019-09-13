Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Raised Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position by $415,378; Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 13,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 408,309 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.68 million, down from 421,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $187.66. About 27,331 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 13,572 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 12,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $365.94. About 116,628 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Chilton Ltd holds 36,474 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc holds 10,711 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,253 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 17.59 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech owns 17,164 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hanlon Mngmt invested in 662 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 9,935 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 1,013 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 27 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 6,956 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Millennium holds 0% or 2,976 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 10,118 shares to 218,190 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 33,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,119 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23M for 17.38 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Motco holds 143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc owns 115,499 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 118,341 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,516 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management Inc accumulated 0% or 3,599 shares. Vident Inv Advisory stated it has 1,186 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 19,768 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 12 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.1% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 0% or 84 shares. Barclays Plc owns 22,381 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 8,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 300,782 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.05% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).