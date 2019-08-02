Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increased Oracle (ORCL) Position by $323,724; Renaissance Group Cut Position in Dollar General (DG) as Share Value Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 56,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 235,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09 million, down from 292,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 430,526 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 98,732 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 92,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 4.58M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 11,000 shares. Fosun Intl has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Interstate Bank accumulated 23,984 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 58,066 shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Planning Advisors Llc has 77,201 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.86% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bbr Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthquest Corp reported 4,638 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 9,612 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 4.05 million shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.23% or 4.65M shares. Cambridge Trust Company owns 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22,275 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares to 393,482 shares, valued at $73.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 221,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 20.96 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 7,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 469,060 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 455,399 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 124,163 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 200 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2,275 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 371 shares. Moreover, Patten has 0.25% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,889 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 64,368 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Burney reported 15,639 shares. Argi Inv Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Smith Moore And Company has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.