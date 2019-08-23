Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Aes (AES) by $4.58 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Upped Stake

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 3.47 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,005 shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Company stated it has 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc reported 3,903 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 63,302 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 51,352 shares stake. Appleton Ma owns 82,610 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 273,616 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Round Table Ser Limited Com holds 0.13% or 3,518 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs owns 10,674 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd owns 109,177 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd reported 76,305 shares stake. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 303,759 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity accumulated 1.10 million shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y invested in 29,554 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,543 shares to 128,158 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.