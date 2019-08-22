Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.43 Million as Shares Declined; Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Autozone (AZO) Stake by $457,728

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 5,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 6,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1081.55. About 182,761 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,617 shares to 99,434 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hendershot Invests Inc holds 2.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 58,566 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,027 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 0.61% or 161,209 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Com Lc has 0.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv reported 11,000 shares. Moors And Cabot has 114,046 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce has 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 291,422 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cambridge Inc invested in 8,105 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 650 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74B for 15.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.44 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,336 shares to 153,677 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 10,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.91% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Smithfield Tru accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) holds 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 6,856 shares. Junto Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.21% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 37,545 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 1,651 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 4,032 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 890 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Lc has 3,241 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 53,822 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 28,638 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 442 shares. Boston Prns has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).