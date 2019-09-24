Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined While Ctc Raised Stake

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58 million, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 6.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,701 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 3,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 15,712 shares to 354,758 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 33,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,119 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. & Mgmt Commerce accumulated 2,478 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Coe Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 1,564 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Clarkston Lc reported 0.04% stake. Cibc Asset has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 1,579 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc reported 401,558 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robecosam Ag reported 1,115 shares stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has 4.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 17,355 shares or 4.05% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 257,169 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) by 686 shares to 8,466 shares, valued at $310.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,176 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call).

