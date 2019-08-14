Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake as Share Price Declined; Novartis Ag (NVS) Holder Tradition Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $421,632

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 2.87 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 4,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 58,326 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 62,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 483,449 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS “LOOKING HARD” AT U.S. SOLID GENERICS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ; 11/05/2018 – Shanghai Fosun Pharma to Bid for Novartis Assets -Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer quits after payments to Trump aide; 07/05/2018 – Novartis: Alcon Cares Project 100 Commits to Reducing Cataract Blindness Globally; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS COMFORTABLE WITH AVXS DATA FROM APRIL 25 AAN CONF; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: FDA STATEMENT ON NOVARTIS’S GILENYA REPORTED 2015; 11/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Gilenya to Novartis

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,365 shares to 21,145 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High by 21,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.78 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sarepta stock tumbles after Duchenne gene therapy complication – Boston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group backs Novartis’ Lucentis for rare eye disease in infants – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Licenses Respiratory and Herpes Antiviral Research Programs From Novartis (NVS) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 998 shares to 3,095 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DVY, F, QCOM, OKE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.