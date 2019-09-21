Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $784,245 as Shares Declined; Newfocus Financial Group Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 31,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 10,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 33,708 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 43,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13M shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,286 shares to 13,572 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 149,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sfe Invest Counsel has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Marietta Invest Prtn Llc reported 18,884 shares stake. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 4,696 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Na invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cbre Clarion Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,809 shares. Whitnell owns 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,533 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0% or 3,532 shares in its portfolio. 1,838 were reported by Hendershot Incorporated. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.52% or 102,048 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 0.07% stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Calamos Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 127,579 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 32,686 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.33% or 34,153 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis R M holds 0.57% or 65,869 shares in its portfolio. New England Inv And Retirement Grp invested in 3,828 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Letko Brosseau Assoc has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northern Tru owns 0.7% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12.11M shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 46,191 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.16% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry has 1,705 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 301,020 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.43% or 53,095 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.91% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 440,910 shares. Moreover, Glenview Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cullinan holds 59,515 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 658 shares.