Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased Its Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Holding by $436,080 as Stock Value Rose; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Has Raised Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 33.64 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81B, up from 31.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 1.60 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 29,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The institutional investor held 89,108 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 7,406 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SONA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Prudential Financial reported 62,053 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Lc owns 187,378 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). First Limited Partnership invested in 52,637 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 1,669 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Amer Group owns 12,534 shares. 15,000 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 580,111 shares. Connors Investor Service holds 18,000 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 9,382 shares to 19,282 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 13,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since September 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6,524 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,461 shares. 4,461 are owned by Brighton Jones. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management Lp has invested 0.73% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Axa reported 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset Mngmt has 2.76% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 69,444 shares. Provise Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 21,563 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company owns 122,468 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,344 shares or 0% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Group Llc reported 1.77 million shares stake. Capital Intl Sarl holds 135,000 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. The California-based American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.52% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brown Advisory invested in 0.04% or 239,074 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.