Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $3.75 Million; Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Market Value Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Trimmed Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 104,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 75,376 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 179,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 144,438 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54 million, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.02M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $15.85M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares to 46,940 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,182 shares to 105,526 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 14,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

