Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Upped Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding by $415,378; Market Valuation Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 371,747 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 13,572 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 12,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $368.02. About 223,593 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 111,035 shares to 46,031 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 293,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,733 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc owns 12,873 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Huber Capital has 2.52% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 65,648 shares. 1,297 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust. World has 0.51% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 3,265 shares. 1,515 were reported by Investment Counsel Inc. First Manhattan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Roberts Glore & Com Il has 2,813 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 508,542 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd has 0.33% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 145,736 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 53 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Next Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.09% or 2,727 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp owns 22,057 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.00M for 5.98 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.