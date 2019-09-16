Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Raised Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Rose; Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $1.58 Million as Shares Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 12,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 168,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 155,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 27.13 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 222,413 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – MACOM’s Innovative 12G-SDI Product and Technology Solutions to Enhance the Future of UHD; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Loss/Shr 50c; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Macom; 08/03/2018 – MACOM Announces Availability of 400Gbps Chipset for Short Reach Optical Connectivity Applications; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 12/03/2018 – MACOM to Drive Cloud Data Centers and 5G Optical Connectivity with L-PIC™-Enabled Solutions for CWDM4

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 15,712 shares to 354,758 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 203,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,440 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baxter Bros owns 65,714 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.99% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13.48 million shares. Causeway Capital Limited, California-based fund reported 3.57M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc reported 581 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 1.36M shares stake. Cardinal Capital invested in 1.26% or 436,365 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.05 million are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Reliant Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 2.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canal Ins holds 1.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 160,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.33% or 15,128 shares. Monetta Serv holds 150,000 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1,075 shares. Jennison Limited Company owns 6.54M shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 50,500 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 158,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).