Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $475,456 as Stock Value Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake Held by Pictet & Cie Europe Sa

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 6,281 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 2.83 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 190.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 8,320 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 1.86 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,633 shares to 19,564 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,240 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,620 are held by Global Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Conning stated it has 72,607 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,199 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc invested in 1.87% or 17,149 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc has 81,086 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 72,390 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 49,265 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 2,509 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 46,710 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 11,730 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc owns 2,925 shares. Ifrah Fincl accumulated 3,416 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Communication holds 0.01% or 4,313 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1.58M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,650 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Lc. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc reported 42,734 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd owns 286,729 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.5% or 16,765 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 68,938 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Westpac reported 144,207 shares. Colrain Capital Limited invested 4.94% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Madison Holdings holds 16,152 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barton Invest Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,445 shares. Carret Asset Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,687 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Llc invested 1.8% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 38,091 shares to 91,565 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).