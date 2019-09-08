Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $3.75 Million as Valuation Declined; Janney Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $7.70 Million

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54 million, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 876,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1322.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 97,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 104,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 7,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81 million for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,025 shares to 109,892 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inv Vrdo Tax Fr Wk Etf by 21,108 shares to 221,744 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 18,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,161 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).