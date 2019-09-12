Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lowered By $475,456 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Iqvia Holdings (IQV) Sellers Increased By 6.39% Their Shorts

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 49.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 6,281 shares with $478,000 value, down from 12,537 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $96.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 2.81M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) had an increase of 6.39% in short interest. IQV’s SI was 2.70M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.39% from 2.54 million shares previously. With 1.32M avg volume, 2 days are for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s short sellers to cover IQV’s short positions. The SI to Iqvia Holdings Inc’s float is 1.53%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 521,334 shares traded. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has risen 31.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IQV News: 16/05/2018 – FDA finds inaccuracy in IQVIA sales data on some opioids; 02/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings 1Q Rev $2.56B; 17/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings Backs 2Q Rev $2.47B-$2.52B; 20/03/2018 – Henderson North America Enhanced Adds IAC, Cuts Iqvia; 16/05/2018 – FDA REPORTS QUALITY PROBLEMS FOR DATA PROVIDED BY THE FIRM IQVIA THAT WERE USED TO INFORM ESTIMATES FOR SOME CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.17-Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – FDA Calls for Third-Party Audit of Iqvia’s Controlled-Substance Data; 19/04/2018 – The number of opioid pills prescribed peaked in 2011 and has since declined by 29 percent, according to a new report from the Iqvia Institute; 16/05/2018 – FDA – ADDITIONAL DATA QUALITY ERRORS RAISE SERIOUS CONCERNS ABOUT SYSTEMIC ISSUES WITH IQVIA’S DATA AND QUALITY CONTROL PROCEDURES; 16/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings: Kilogram Measurement Issue Doesn’t Affect Widely Used U.S. and Global Dollar and Unit Information in NSP

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $29.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. It has a 124.05 P/E ratio. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 7.87% above currents $79.45 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 26 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 7,460 shares to 103,284 valued at $8.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 184,237 shares and now owns 356,669 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) was raised too.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 36.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.