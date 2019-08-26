Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Upped By $352,769 Its Fedex (FDX) Position; Ing Group N.V. (ING) Shorts Down By 55.29%

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 12.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 1,949 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 17,300 shares with $3.14M value, up from 15,351 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $39.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $152.71. About 573,556 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd has invested 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.09% or 1.69 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co reported 15,537 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dillon Associate Inc holds 0.57% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 9,662 shares. Cullinan holds 21,837 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 113,795 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication accumulated 9,195 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 67,201 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pension Service accumulated 263,673 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield has 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 6,586 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.22% or 40,485 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,858 shares. Harvest Capital invested in 1,420 shares. Invest House Limited holds 1.37% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 69,637 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 30.31% above currents $152.71 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by UBS.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. The insider Inglis John C bought $100,614.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 722,759 shares to 272,909 valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 2,892 shares and now owns 5,455 shares. Ishares Tr (IEI) was reduced too.