Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increased Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $350,384; Hhr Asset Management Has Upped Its Visa (V) Stake by $12.34 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 71,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 247,573 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.97M, up from 176,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,769 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 14,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 65,278 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Martin Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chemung Canal Trust Co reported 2.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Doliver Advsrs LP holds 1.02% or 14,848 shares in its portfolio. 1.19 million were reported by Omers Administration Corp. Aureus Asset Ltd Co reported 4.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Haverford Co reported 12,409 shares stake. Forbes J M And Commerce Llp stated it has 92,025 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. 49,551 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 1.03% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management has invested 1.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security Natl Tru stated it has 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Confluence Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,324 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8,940 shares to 292,325 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,396 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 119,788 shares to 20,818 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 111,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,031 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust invested 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcf Advisors Lc owns 1,388 shares. Mcmillion Cap Inc holds 0% or 8 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.73% or 5,826 shares. Hartline Inv stated it has 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cna Fincl Corp invested in 1.67% or 33,000 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 4,836 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 1.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 86,600 shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perritt Capital Mngmt holds 3,074 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amer Century Inc holds 4.65 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.82% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Services has 1,488 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.43% or 40,258 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.