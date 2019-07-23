Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $636,000; Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 255.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, up from 1,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.63. About 1.68 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 959,406 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 261,077 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 88,096 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc invested in 10,717 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Inc owns 73,780 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Waddell Reed Finance Inc holds 1.14M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank And has 906 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns invested in 38,800 shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc reported 977,871 shares stake. Northern Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 110 shares. Ent Fincl Ser holds 67 shares. Strs Ohio reported 165,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.16% or 5.76 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 155,815 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 44,981 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 46,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,009 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DuPont declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/share – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Deere & Co. Soared 18.2% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.