Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.78 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose While Fosun International LTD Has Cut Its Position by $3.44 Million

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 2,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $38.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.53. About 1.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 53,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 396,443 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61 million, down from 450,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 1.59 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 4,781 shares to 3,301 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,470 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsr invested in 4,274 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirae Asset Glob has 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 184,521 shares. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability holds 1,908 shares. Company State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 75,318 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Drexel Morgan invested in 1.56% or 990 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 14,415 shares. Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,762 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bangor Bancshares has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,200 are owned by Parkwood Limited Liability Company. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv stated it has 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 1,022 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 2,421 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited reported 106 shares. Axa invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. First Natl Bank holds 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 15,185 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Company reported 752 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Management has 0.67% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 0.4% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 220,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 17,433 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Greatmark Partners invested 2.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 132,079 were accumulated by Rock Point Advsrs Limited Company. Nomura Hldgs Inc owns 317,847 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 260,314 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ca reported 49,123 shares. 8,592 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Clark Estates New York stated it has 49,550 shares.