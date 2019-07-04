Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $641,763; Fort Point Capital Partners Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $362,388 as Share Price Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,434 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, up from 94,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 3,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,301 shares to 434,877 shares, valued at $123.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 10,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,308 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28B for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,268 shares to 17,221 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).