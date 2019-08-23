Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $3.75 Million; Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut Its Position by $376,025 as Share Value Rose

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 352,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60M, down from 354,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $190.01. About 196,487 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54 million, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $169.87. About 1.02 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $725.30 million for 15.39 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 15,136 shares to 120,601 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.