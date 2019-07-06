Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $306,852; Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Lowered Its Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,699 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 63,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 5.37M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 13/03/2018 – AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 14/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 163 FROM EUR 160; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley completes strong quarter for Big Six; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Morgan Stanley Reports Record Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Tracy Morgan Joined By Comedians, Actors, and Hollywood Execs for Comedy Show to Raise Funds for Brain Condition; 11/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 13/03/2018 – FABEGE AB FABG.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 157 FROM SEK 145; 15/05/2018 – TULLOW OIL PLC TLW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Duke Energy Hldg Corp (DUK) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,139 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21 million, down from 283,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Duke Energy Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.67 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.32M for 22.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Encourages DUK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy appeals North Carolina coal ash excavation order – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 181,912 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Trust Company Of Virginia Va accumulated 11,201 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Yhb Inv Advisors has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 3,416 are held by Horrell Capital. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,144 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Company owns 85 shares. Pacific Inv Mngmt Company stated it has 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 53,914 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc stated it has 9,881 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp stated it has 1.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited has invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.39M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Barnett And Incorporated holds 0.03% or 563 shares. Symons Cap Management holds 5.01% or 129,339 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,136 shares to 30,911 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 253,292 shares to 157,066 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 72,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,466 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gold Prices Rebound, Still Below $1,400 Amid Trade Truce Between U.S., China – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Snap, Beyond Meat and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2019: OPI,SPG,BRAC,MS,MET – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 17,500 shares. Security Natl has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Washington Trust owns 14,952 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc accumulated 1.13M shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 9.24 million are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Panagora Asset reported 37,425 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.61% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 287,381 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 0.03% or 5,300 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 0.16% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 6.43 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).