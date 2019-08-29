Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $713,554; Diversified Trust Co Has Decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding as Stock Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 15,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 105,526 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 90,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 7.09 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 30,335 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 573,491 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 69,685 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment reported 12,221 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 413,725 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 1.21 million shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 75,265 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 15,229 shares. Cohen Steers holds 0% or 589 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 15,747 shares. Eagle Global Lc owns 1.78 million shares. Bartlett And Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Manchester Cap Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 600 shares. Sequoia Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 27,250 shares. Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,633 shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.61% or 89,527 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,957 shares to 174,358 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth stated it has 27,228 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 841,460 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc. Accredited Invsts Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 20,476 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 125,673 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Knott David M holds 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,428 shares. Dubuque National Bank & holds 0.07% or 9,182 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 15,747 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.75% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 22,745 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kessler Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Indiana And Inv Management Com reported 13,887 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Private Trust Communication Na invested in 0.39% or 39,012 shares. Cohen Management, a California-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 498,432 shares to 137,349 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 221,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,735 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Giant Mergers Transforming the Face of Corporate America – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.