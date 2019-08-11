Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Holds Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); D-E Shaw & Company Maintains Position in Gamestop New (GME)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,333 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 12,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 2987.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 3.06 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.35; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaving After Three Months in Role; 16/03/2018 – Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MLN TO $120.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Not Miss Out On The Entry Point In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,335 shares to 25,372 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 254,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,282 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested 0.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware holds 27,377 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Co owns 56,130 shares. Van Eck Associate invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westwood Gru invested in 349,531 shares. Baldwin Invest, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,220 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Com, South Carolina-based fund reported 1,035 shares. Nomura invested in 43,248 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or holds 3.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 35,170 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt owns 15,914 shares. Jlb And Associate Inc accumulated 15,879 shares. S R Schill Assocs holds 0.71% or 4,751 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Co reported 1.69 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 13,268 shares to 8,801 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 154,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,953 shares, and cut its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:OIS).

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GameStop Concludes Process to Pursue Sale of Company – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GameStop Names George Sherman Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GameStop: Console Sales Implode – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Announces New Leadership Appointments and Enhanced Leadership Structure – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop’s ‘Large Cash’ Position Keeps BofA On The Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: January 31, 2019.