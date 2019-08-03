Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position By $1.43 Million; Cortina Asset Management Increased By $1.77 Million Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 46.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 12,772 shares with $1.65 million value, down from 23,944 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) stake by 33.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 77,129 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)’s stock declined 33.77%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 304,347 shares with $7.09 million value, up from 227,218 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc now has $580.61M valuation. The stock decreased 7.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 1.75M shares traded or 167.60% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) stake by 382,151 shares to 131,457 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) stake by 84,607 shares and now owns 162,793 shares. Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 177,222 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Stephens Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.31% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Stifel Corporation reported 16,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,775 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 97,601 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 10,931 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 14,855 shares. Moreover, Portolan Capital Ltd Company has 0.45% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.04% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.08 million activity. 30,000 Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) shares with value of $736,350 were sold by Hagan David. $237,750 worth of stock was sold by Hovenier Peter on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 167% – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokia adds new products and features to whole-home WiFi portfolio to enhance consumer experience – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom Stock Roundup: T-Mobile, Corning Q2 Earnings Increase Y/Y, & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) stake by 5,606 shares to 59,318 valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 21,486 shares and now owns 23,448 shares. Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 13,835 shares. Wafra Incorporated invested in 118,673 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested in 11,295 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Com accumulated 3,542 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nordea Management reported 105,087 shares. Altrinsic Global Lc accumulated 96,046 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 387,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Advisor Llc accumulated 20,372 shares or 0.34% of the stock. International Value Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.68% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 69,230 shares stake. 113,607 were accumulated by Northeast Invest Mngmt. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Llc, Washington-based fund reported 2,513 shares. Seabridge Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Altavista Wealth Management Inc accumulated 0.2% or 4,428 shares.