Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Raised By $434,824 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Cbs Class B (CBS) Sellers Increased By 3.53% Their Shorts

Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS) had an increase of 3.53% in short interest. CBS's SI was 10.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.53% from 10.18M shares previously. With 2.19 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS)'s short sellers to cover CBS's short positions. The SI to Cbs Corporation Class B's float is 3.24%. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 1.08 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 4,181 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 70,322 shares with $7.32M value, up from 66,141 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $301.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $120.63. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.00 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.23 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 44.60% above currents $42.53 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. Bank of America upgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6300 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.67% below currents $120.63 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IXJ) stake by 13,722 shares to 119,769 valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEI) stake by 72,727 shares and now owns 23,466 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.