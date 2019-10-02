Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed By $784,245 Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding; BASLER AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FEDER (BSLAF) SI Increased By 207.02%

BASLER AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FEDER (OTCMKTS:BSLAF) had an increase of 207.02% in short interest. BSLAF’s SI was 17,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 207.02% from 5,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 175 days are for BASLER AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FEDER (OTCMKTS:BSLAF)’s short sellers to cover BSLAF’s short positions. It closed at $48.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 23.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 10,185 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 33,708 shares with $2.61 million value, down from 43,893 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $64.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.08. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Basler Aktiengesellschaft develops, makes, and sells digital cameras for professional users. The company has market cap of $146.09 million. The firm offers area scan, line scan, powerpack microscopy, 3D and IP, and network cameras; accessories, including lenses, I/O cables, power supplies, data cables, host adapters, hubs, and switches; and pylon camera software suite for getting Basler camera up and running. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cameras, powerpacks, software, and components for embedded vision.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.72% below currents $80.08 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.41 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 184,237 shares to 356,669 valued at $31.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 9,353 shares and now owns 11,941 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. 21,400 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $1.69 million were bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E.