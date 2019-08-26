Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Morgan Stanley (MS); As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Valuation Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Its Stake by $905,931

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 70,699 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 63,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 12.31M shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker With History of Abuse Claims; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Redeker Says the Euro Has Been the Anti-Dollar (Video); 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 24/05/2018 – Roots and Wings Team Wins Tenth Annual U.S. Strategy Challenge; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 03/04/2018 – Ralph Morgan, Co-Founder of Organa Brands, Announces Departure; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE wit

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 7,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 5,292 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 13,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $143.33. About 203,027 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MediciNova: Leading The Pack In An MS Subtype – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2019: JPM,MS,HSBC,MC,EVR,APO,DPW,QIWI – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 4,781 shares to 3,301 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,455 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 25.89 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Com. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Natixis invested in 1.69 million shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,140 shares. Interactive Advsr reported 2,000 shares. 23,445 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Cohen & Steers Incorporated holds 124,726 shares. 12,000 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. British Columbia Management Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 242,022 shares. Compton Cap Ri stated it has 47,290 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Mgmt holds 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 225 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 34,389 shares. Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,887 shares.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 63,700 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 13,903 shares. 924,964 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Art Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 19,433 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 8.77M shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 135,000 shares. Grace & White Ny has invested 1.22% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com owns 4,905 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 11,167 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Com holds 2,000 shares. Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 1.3% or 607,437 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust & holds 0% or 207 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 72,077 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $26.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 14,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,638 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).