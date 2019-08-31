Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $323,724; As Targa Res (TRGP) Share Value Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped by $8.79 Million Its Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.49M shares traded or 53.74% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 98,732 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 92,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability owns 19,316 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 5,160 shares. Btim holds 1.19% or 1.63M shares. Huber Mgmt Limited Com invested 1.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 363,525 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.28% or 38,015 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited accumulated 0.52% or 167,200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd stated it has 80,957 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 29,906 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Co owns 418 shares. Bryn Mawr Co reported 57,036 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust owns 8,053 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr owns 12,390 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 596,049 shares to 109,824 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 312,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,606 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs owns 76,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Heronetta Lp owns 37,308 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 19,521 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co invested in 0% or 2,599 shares. 7,575 are held by Asset Mngmt. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 13,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 2,222 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Raymond James Assocs holds 1.31M shares. 362,699 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested in 59,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 9,238 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares to 12,607 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.