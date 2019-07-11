Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $571,725; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Increased Its Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,892 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, up from 106,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $158.9. About 6.88 million shares traded or 17.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Invest holds 56,240 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh owns 1.14 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Old National Commercial Bank In reported 0.65% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 211,680 shares. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,271 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 492,716 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,980 shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,871 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glynn Cap Mngmt owns 278,983 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.63% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.18% or 3.76 million shares. Dana Advsr Incorporated holds 35,387 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 284,635 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. Weaver Amy E also sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $941,979. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $749,873. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 24,550 shares to 78,961 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 106,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,769 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,112 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 24,200 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Stellar Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,063 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd reported 0.67% stake. Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Liability has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tdam Usa reported 3.76% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 725,121 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc owns 161,760 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.55 million were accumulated by Asset Management One. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Company holds 1.75% or 20,407 shares in its portfolio. Valiant Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 2,471 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 45,752 shares to 123,178 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 15,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JXI).