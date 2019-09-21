Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $475,456; As Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Boosted Holding by $1.05 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 13,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.18 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 2.74M shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 6,281 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,436 shares to 15,769 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 78,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) by 520,261 shares to 139,318 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 23,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,643 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).