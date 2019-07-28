Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Holds Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL); As Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Increased Its Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,158 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 58,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – Novartis says ended contract with firm linked to Trump lawyer; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today; 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 23/03/2018 – Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 09/04/2018 – Rare Diseases Command Mega Prices With Novartis Wager on AveXis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CHALLENGING UPTAKE OF BIOSIMILARS DUE TO STRUCTURE OF U.S. MARKET; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Fosun Pharma to vie for $2 bln Novartis portfolio – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits in wake of Trump attorney deal; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares to 596,251 shares, valued at $38.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 722,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,909 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 37,673 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Svcs accumulated 8,765 shares. Amer Invest Services Inc owns 6,188 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3,630 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 53,991 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability holds 186,314 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 216,052 shares. 3,866 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn. Spf Beheer Bv reported 631,652 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Abner Herrman Brock Lc reported 0.05% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 415,958 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp owns 23.83 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.03% or 891 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 1.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

