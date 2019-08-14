Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Holding in Armada Hoffler Pptys (AHH) Has Boosted by $511,110 as Stock Price Rose; As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Price Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Cut by $347,200 Its Stake

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 17,287 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (AHH) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 34,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 353,802 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 319,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 44,771 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold AHH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 3.93% more from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 77,584 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 353,802 shares. 430,101 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 25,550 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Geode Capital Ltd Company holds 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) or 578,184 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 15,281 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Com has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 83 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Miles Capital holds 0.23% or 17,139 shares. Blackrock owns 7.69M shares. 3,330 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Inc. 66,623 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares to 596,251 shares, valued at $38.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,455 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

